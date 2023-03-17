UMB Bank n.a. Buys 243 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,446. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day moving average of $207.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

