UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.