UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. 13,778,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,813,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $54.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.