UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.90. 1,244,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,347. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day moving average of $275.47.
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.21.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
