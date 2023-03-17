UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.90. 1,244,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,347. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day moving average of $275.47.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.21.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.