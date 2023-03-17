UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 2.5 %

Eaton stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.26. 1,205,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,449. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.