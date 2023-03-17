UMB Bank n.a. Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.06% of onsemi worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. 1,707,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair cut onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

