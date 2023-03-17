UMB Bank n.a. Has $65.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 290,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,675. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

