UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,792. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

