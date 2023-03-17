Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.03

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 43792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

