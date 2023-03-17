Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110.83 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.03 billion and $110.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00024171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00318666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012972 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

