United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.71.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

