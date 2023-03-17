United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of USM stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.