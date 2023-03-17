Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,197,601 shares.

Upland Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

