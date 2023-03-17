USDD (USDD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.47 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $723.33 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

USDD Token Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

