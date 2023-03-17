UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.
