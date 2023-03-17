Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.71. 3,191,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,134,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.