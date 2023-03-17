Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

