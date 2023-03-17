Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VUG traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.77. The company had a trading volume of 500,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,068. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

