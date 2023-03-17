Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First Community Trust NA’s 7th Largest Position

First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2,593.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.06. 2,236,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

