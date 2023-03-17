Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 418,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,513. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

