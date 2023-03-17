Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) CEO Salvatore A. Abbate Sells 5,000 Shares

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veritiv stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,468. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

