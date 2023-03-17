Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.67

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.67 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.75). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.74), with a volume of 993,211 shares trading hands.

Vertu Motors Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.73. The firm has a market cap of £211.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Vertu Motors

In other news, insider David Crane sold 25,237 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62), for a total value of £12,870.87 ($15,686.62). Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

