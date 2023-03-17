VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.63 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and $17,453.19 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00310818 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,252.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

