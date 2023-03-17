Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) SVP Sells $10,400.00 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) SVP John W. Rozelle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,958. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,687,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

