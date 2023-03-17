Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

