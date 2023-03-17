Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $130.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $154,981.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $241,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $421,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $5,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

