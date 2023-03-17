WazirX Market Cap Tops $66.28 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $66.28 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00365313 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,325.30 or 0.26552248 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

