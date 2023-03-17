Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.44 and its 200 day moving average is $392.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.