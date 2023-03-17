Weaver Consulting Group Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $582.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.36. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

