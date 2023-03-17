Weaver Consulting Group Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

