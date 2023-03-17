WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,824,450.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $311,919.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,450.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in WESCO International by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in WESCO International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCC opened at $147.25 on Friday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.97.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

