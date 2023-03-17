Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 4.6 %

WDO opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$16.23. The company has a market cap of C$962.45 million, a PE ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 0.61.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.040512 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

