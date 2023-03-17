West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,722. The company has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

