West Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

