West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.57. 1,340,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.