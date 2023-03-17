West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 709,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,094,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after acquiring an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153,637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 943,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,676. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

