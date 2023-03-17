Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as high as C$2.96. Westaim shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 59,580 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of C$411.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Parag Shah acquired 273,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$805,983.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,000. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

