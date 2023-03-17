Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 14.1 %

WAL stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

