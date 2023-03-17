Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Lowered by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,708,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,404 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up about 6.8% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $383,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 236,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

