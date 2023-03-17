WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.00. WidePoint shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 35,096 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in WidePoint by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

