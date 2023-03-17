Woodstock Corp Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

