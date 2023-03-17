Woodstock Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.10 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average of $177.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.