Woodstock Corp Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,918,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

