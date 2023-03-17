Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director George J. Still, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

