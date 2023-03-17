Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $119.77 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $943.16 million and $119.77 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $343.48 or 0.01254924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,745,850 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

