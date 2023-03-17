Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.0662 on Major Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.73 billion and $4.18 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06502516 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,751,069.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

