Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells $77,747.76 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Xencor Trading Up 0.5 %
XNCR stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on XNCR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
