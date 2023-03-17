Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

XPER stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

