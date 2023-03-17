Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $462.83.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.