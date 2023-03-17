Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $462.83.
Yara International ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
