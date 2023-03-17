ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Announces Earnings Results

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. HSBC upped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

