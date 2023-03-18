173,711 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.05% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 168,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,100. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

EXEL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 5,254,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,020. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.